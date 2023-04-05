The Masters: How much will rain and thunderstorms threat disrupt action at Augusta National?

Will rain and storms disrupt The Masters this week?

The major season finally gets under way this week at The Masters, where uncertainty remains around how much the weather could impact the tournament at Augusta National.

Rain has been experienced in over half of the previous 86 editions of the event, while adverse weather has forced at least one suspension in play over each of the past four years.

Hot and dry conditions welcomed the field for Wednesday's final practice round and the traditional par-three contest, following a foggy start to the day, although conditions are scheduled to worsen during the tournament itself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The world's top three golfers Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are preparing to do battle at Augusta this week The world's top three golfers Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are preparing to do battle at Augusta this week

Another humid day is expected on Thursday, where there is an outside chance of a thunderstorm later in the afternoon, while wet and windy conditions are expected for the rest of the week and set to add to the challenge.

Rain is likely on Friday and thunderstorms are possible during the second round, with temperatures falling in the afternoon and winds expected to reach 20-25 miles per hour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every shot from Rory McIlroy's record equalling 64 from the final round of the 2022 Masters Watch every shot from Rory McIlroy's record equalling 64 from the final round of the 2022 Masters

A cold, cloudy and windy day on Saturday will see as much as 1.5 inches of rain and temperatures struggle to get into double figures, increasing the possibility of weather delays, while conditions are expected to remain chilly and breezy for Sunday.

The limited 88-man field gives plenty of scope to get the tournament back on schedule, should there be any significant stoppages in play, although the questionable forecast over the coming days does bring the possibility of a rare Monday finish into consideration.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says he needs to be patient and concentrate on playing his own game if he's to be in with a chance of winning The Masters Rory McIlroy says he needs to be patient and concentrate on playing his own game if he's to be in with a chance of winning The Masters

This year's contest marks the 40th anniversary of when The Masters was last dragged into a fifth day, where Seve Ballesteros won the Green Jacket for the second time and claimed the third of five major titles.

Will players struggle in the conditions?

Cold and wet conditions will not suit the battered body of five-time major champion Tiger Woods, who makes just his second start since missing the cut at The Open last July.

The Masters - Live Live on

"Yeah, I've seen it," Woods responded with a rueful smile when asked about the forecast.

Augusta National has been increased to a record length ahead of this year's contest, with the par-five 13th extended by 35 yards, while heavy rain is only to make things tougher for those in the field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods says it's 'only a matter of time' before Rory McIlroy wins at Augusta and ends his wait for a career Grand Slam Tiger Woods says it's 'only a matter of time' before Rory McIlroy wins at Augusta and ends his wait for a career Grand Slam

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson said: "I actually think with a little bit of weather, a little bit of moisture, it [Augusta] is going to play long and difficult. It plays so different when it's wet.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick added: "I think the condition of the golf course drastically changes but I imagine the SubAir will be on to try to keep it as firm as possible. Depending on how much rain there is, it's obviously always difficult."

The Masters - Live Live on

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm on Thursday and Friday.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at some of the best ever shots from Augusta. Featuring legendary moments from Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and more! We look at some of the best ever shots from Augusta. Featuring legendary moments from Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and more!

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.

The same additional feeds and coverage will be available from 3pm over the weekend via the red button, with Sky Sports Golf showing build-up content and occasional live updates from the course until full coverage can begin on Saturday from 8pm and Sunday from 7pm.

Who will win the Green Jacket? Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.