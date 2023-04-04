The Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy begins Grand Slam bid alongside Tom Kim, Sam Burns at Augusta

Rory McIlroy during his semi-final vs Cameron Young at the WCG-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas (Associated Press)

Rory McIlroy will begin his latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam alongside Tom Kim and Sam Burns for the first two rounds of The Masters at Augusta National.

McIlroy has been handed a late-early draw for his 15th Masters appearance and latest opportunity to end his major drought, with the world No 2 going out at 1.48pm local time (6.48pm BST) on Thursday before tee off at 10.42am (3.42pm BST) on Friday.

The Northern Irishman won three times on the PGA Tour last year and began 2023 with DP World Tour victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, with McIlroy now looking to build on his runner-up finish at Augusta in 2022 and become just the sixth player in history to win all four majors.

McIlroy would become the first player to compelte the Grand Slam since Tiger Woods, who is on the opposite side of the draw alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele - who finished tied-second in 2019 when Woods won his 15th major title.

More to follow…

Thursday's key tee times

1518 Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schaffuele

1530 Adam Scott (Aus), Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

1542 Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Esp), Cameron Young

1824 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1836 Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett*

1848 Tom Kim (Kor), Rory MCIlroy (NIrl), Sam Burns

1900 Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tony Finau