The Masters: Full pairings, tee times and Featured Groups for opening round at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir discusses all the big talking points as the countdown to The Masters continues at Augusta Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir discusses all the big talking points as the countdown to The Masters continues at Augusta

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Masters, held at Augusta National in Georgia and exclusively live on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(a) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole 1

1300 Kevin Na, Mike Weir (Can)

1312 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings, (a) Matthew McClean (NIrl)

1324 Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Sandy Lyle (Sco)

1336 Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alexander Noren (Swe)

1348 Kevin Kisner, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As we build up to The Masters Sky Sports invites a variety of experts from other sports to take on the iconic 12th hole at Augusta, with Kelly and Sue Smith taking it on this time As we build up to The Masters Sky Sports invites a variety of experts from other sports to take on the iconic 12th hole at Augusta, with Kelly and Sue Smith taking it on this time

1400 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize, (a) Harrison Crowe (Aus)

1412 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell

1424 Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala

1436 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1448 Seamus Power (Irl), Bubba Watson, (a) Mateo Fernandez (Arg)

1506 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk

1518 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods says it's 'only a matter of time' before Rory McIlroy wins at Augusta and ends his wait for a career Grand Slam Tiger Woods says it's 'only a matter of time' before Rory McIlroy wins at Augusta and ends his wait for a career Grand Slam

1530 Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott (Aus)

1542 Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

1554 Sungjae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1606 Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

The Masters - Live Live on

1618 Taylor Moore, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)

1630 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita), JT Poston

1642 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), (a) Ben Carr

1654 Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland

1712 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sepp Straka gets Masters week off to a brilliant start, hitting an ace on his practice round at Augusta Sepp Straka gets Masters week off to a brilliant start, hitting an ace on his practice round at Augusta

1724 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson

1736 Harris English, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel

1748 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson, (a) Gordon Sargent

1800 Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1812 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)

1824 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1836 Max Homa, (a) Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Scottie Scheffler's sensational victory at the 2022 edition of The Masters A look back at Scottie Scheffler's sensational victory at the 2022 edition of The Masters

1848 Sam Burns, Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1900 Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth

When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Thursday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

The Masters - Live Live on

There will be lots of extra action throughout the day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports app.

Who will win the Green Jacket? Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.