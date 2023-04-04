The Masters: Full pairings, tee times and Featured Groups for opening round at Augusta National
Rory McIlroy, who finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler last year, tees off in the penultimate group at 6.48pm BST alongside WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner Sam Burns and Tom Kim; Tiger Woods grouped with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele
Last Updated: 04/04/23 7:41pm
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Masters, held at Augusta National in Georgia and exclusively live on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.
USA unless stated, all times BST
(a) denotes amateurs
Starting from Hole 1
1300 Kevin Na, Mike Weir (Can)
1312 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings, (a) Matthew McClean (NIrl)
1324 Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Sandy Lyle (Sco)
1336 Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alexander Noren (Swe)
1348 Kevin Kisner, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1400 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize, (a) Harrison Crowe (Aus)
1412 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell
1424 Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala
1436 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1448 Seamus Power (Irl), Bubba Watson, (a) Mateo Fernandez (Arg)
1506 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk
1518 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods
1530 Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott (Aus)
1542 Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young
1554 Sungjae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1606 Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
1618 Taylor Moore, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)
1630 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita), JT Poston
1642 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), (a) Ben Carr
1654 Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland
1712 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III
1724 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson
1736 Harris English, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel
1748 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson, (a) Gordon Sargent
1800 Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1812 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1824 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1836 Max Homa, (a) Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler
1848 Sam Burns, Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1900 Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth
When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Thursday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
There will be lots of extra action throughout the day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports app.
