The 151st Open tee times: Full pairing and start times for third round at Royal Liverpool

Pairings and tee times for the third round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, where Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are among the early starters.

All times BST; (x) denotes amateurs; USA unless stated

Starting from Hole 1

0855 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Rickie Fowler

0905 Adam Scott (Aus) Scottie Scheffler

0915 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

0925 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Scott Stallings

0935 Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (x) (Rsa)

0945 Victor Perez (Fra), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1000 Richie Ramsay (Sco), David Lingmerth (Swe)

1010 Danny Willett (Eng), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

1020 Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

1030 Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1040 Kurt Kitayama, J.T Poston

1050 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Patrick Reed

1100 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Hurly Long (Ger)

1115 Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1125 Jon Rahm (Esp), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1135 Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can)

1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Gary Woodland

1155 Romain Langasque (Fra), Brendon Todd

1205 Zach Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1215 Jordan Smith (Eng), Joost Luiten (Ned)

1230 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Adrian Meron (Pol)

1240 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Oliver Wilson (Eng)

1250 Thomas Detry (Bel), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Marcel Siem (Ger)

1310 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1320 Tom Kim (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1330 Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

1345 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1355 Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1405 Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1415 Michael Stewart (Sco), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1425 Max Homa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1435 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

1445 Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

1500 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

1510 Jason Day (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1520 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1530 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Brian Harman

