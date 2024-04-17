Golf Leaderboards: Chevron Championship, PGA Tour's RBC Heritage, Ladies European Tour and more

Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

The women's major season begins at the Chevron Championship, with Lilia Vu returning as defending champion and Nelly Korda chasing a remarkable fifth consecutive LPGA Tour victory.

The latest PGA Tour Signature Event takes place at the RBC Heritage, where new Masters champion Scottie Scheffler headlines and is the pre-tournament favourite to win a fourth title in five starts.

This week's leaderboards

Image: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are both in action at the RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy is also in the field and Matt Fitzpatrick looks to repeat last year's dramatic victory, with the eight of the world's top 10 expected to feature this week.

Nicolai Hojgaard headlines the Corales Puntacana Championship, the opposite field event on the PGA Tour this week, where Alex Noren, Billy Horschel and England's Aaron Rai all tee it up.

The Asian Tour is in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Open presented by PIF, where former major winner Henrik Stenson is involved, while the PGA Tour Champions action this week is the Invited Celebrity Classic.

Last week's leaderboards

What happened in the majors in 2023?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 151st Open Championship as Brian Harman claimed the Claret Jug

Brian Harman claimed victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden champions, with Lilia Vu victorious at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Englishwoman Charley Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.