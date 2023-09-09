Irish Open: Rory McIlroy soars into contention with six-under par round at The K Club

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy had an incredible moment of luck, hitting his approach shot off a rock and onto the 16th green! Rory McIlroy had an incredible moment of luck, hitting his approach shot off a rock and onto the 16th green!

Rory McIlroy overcame a broken club and more drama on the 16th hole to surge into contention for a second Horizon Irish Open title at The K Club.

Back at the venue where he lifted the title in 2016, McIlroy began the third round eight shots off the lead but not without hope of mounting a victory charge, and now sits just two shots behind two shots behind Germany's Hurly Long.

Leader Long, who is ranked 252nd in the world and without a top-25 finish this season, recorded a 70 to end the day 13-under par, a shot ahead of England's Jordan Smith.

The final group of Smith, Shubhankar Sharma and Ross Fisher were a combined nine-over par for the front nine and six over at the finish, Sharma and Fisher dropping into a six-way tie for fourth on 10 under.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, who finished the day 11-under par after 54 holes, got off to an ideal start with a birdie on the first and picked up another on the fourth, but then saw his birdie putt on the ninth horseshoe around the hole and stay out.

McIlroy's eagle chip from the back of the 10th green also caught the edge of the hole and stayed out, but the tap-in birdie took him to eight-under par overall.

He was already five under for the day when he stood over his second shot to the par-five 16th, where he holed out from 116 yards for an eagle on Friday and which he birdied in 2016 to kickstart his victory push.

Rory McIlroy in action during day three of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at The K Club

It was a completely different story on Saturday, however, the four-time major winner pushing his second shot into the water and seeing his fourth from the drop zone hit a rock on the edge of the hazard but luckily bounce on to the putting surface.

McIlroy narrowly missed the long par attempt but responded superbly with birdies on the 17th and 18th, the latter courtesy of a 346-yard drive and nine-iron approach to the 548-yard par-five.

"To bounce back with the two birdies on 17 and 18 after putting the ball in the water on 16 was huge, so overall a great day's play," McIlroy said.

"I didn't feel like I did anything very special, but it added up to a great score and I've gotten myself a lot closer to the lead when last night [Friday] I thought I was maybe a little bit too far behind and out of it.

"It's hard to try to win your national Open and try to get over the line. I'm excited to have another opportunity.

"I was fortunate enough to do it a few years ago here and having those memories is going to be nice, and also having the support of the crowd out there as well is going to be incredibly helpful."

Asked about the 16th, McIlroy added: "It's one of those holes - just because of the design of it and with my length being able to go for it, it provides a lot of drama.

"I was frustrated that I made bogey and then walking off the green I thought I should be pretty grateful after the fourth shot from the drop zone.

"I didn't play for as much wind as I should have and got incredibly fortunate hitting the rock and going on the green."

McIlroy also revealed he had broken his 3-wood after hitting a poor tee shot on the sixth, admitting: "I went to hit the top of that tee-marker and I caught the corner with the bottom of the shaft.

"It was just a flick. I've done it a couple of times before this week and everything went okay, but that one didn't."

