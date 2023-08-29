Ryder Cup: Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka selected by Team USA captain Zach Johnson

Justin Thomas makes the cut despite his struggle for form in 2023

Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have been selected among Zach Johnson's captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team.

Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns also make the cut to complete Johnson's 12-player team.

The inclusion of Thomas comes amid a mixed spell of form for the former World No 1, who had failed to qualify for the FedExCup play-offs as well as carding a second-round 81 and an opening-round 82 at the US Open and Open Championship, respectively.

Koepka meanwhile secures his place having been leapfrogged by Max Homa and Xander Schauffele in the automatic selection places at the recent BMW Championship.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald will announce his wild card picks live in Sky Studios on Monday September 4 at 2pm in an hour-long special.

Team USA are defending Ryder Cup champions after their record-breaking victory win at Whistling Straits in 2021, with captain Johnson having his six automatic qualifiers locked in following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on August 20.

"A lot of time, lot of energy has gone into this process," first-time captain Johnson said. "I'm very confident in these six. That confidence comes from simply surrounding myself with great people."

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Open winner Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele will all be in Rome for Team USA, and will be joined by Thomas, Koepka, Burns, Morikawa, Spieth and Fowler.

For Team Europe, the Omega European Masters this weekend will offer one final chance for players to earn qualification points in their pursuit of featuring in the Italian capital.

The leading three players on the European Points List and the next three on the World Points List will secure their places in the European side, with Luke Donald naming six picks to complete the line-up on Monday, September 4.

The automatic qualifiers so far are Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland with three more to be confirmed.

The Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22-24, where Europe will be chasing a third consecutive victory, with Marco Simone GC in Rome the venue for the Ryder Cup from September 29-October 1.

