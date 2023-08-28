Rory McIlroy: I'll be ready for Ryder Cup | FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland opens up on short-game improvements

Rory McIlroy insists he will be fit for the Ryder Cup after battling with a lower-back injury

Rory McIlroy knew he had his work cut out in the Tour Championship after picking up a lower-back injury on the eve of the tournament.

But despite the early setback, the 34-year-old battled his way to a fourth-place finish, after a closing 65 saw him finish fourth on 14 under.

McIlroy finished behind behind Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland, who won The FedExCup title along with an $18m bonus.

"I hung in there the first couple days when I wasn't feeling great," the former champion told reporters.

"Then I was able to tee the driver up and hit a couple of tee shots in the air. I felt like I could cover the ball more with my irons too.

"So, I'm just excited that I'm feeling better, and it was nice to sign off with a good score."

The former world No 1 also quashed any concerns about his injury as he prepares for the Irish Open at the K Club and BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, and is excited to then meet with his Ryder Cup team-mates.

"We're all excited. There's a lot of us that were in that team at Whistling Straights, so, I'm excited to get back over to Europe" McIlroy said.

"It will be nice to all get together, get some early team dinners before the week in Rome and feel like that team chemistry is starting already.

"We're all, for the most part, playing really well. There are still a few weeks to go, but it's the next big thing in all of our calendars."

McIlroy was also asked about reports that Padraig Harrington had asked everyone on the team who they wanted to play with, with the unanimous answer Hovland.

"If someone came along to any of us on the team and said we're going to put you out with Viktor today, I don't think anyone would say 'no', just put it that way," McIlroy said.

"Four balls, foursomes. It's Viktor, but it's also Shay [Knight], his caddie. They're a great duo. Great to get along with.

"I really enjoyed my day with him on Sunday last week when he shot the lights out. So, the other 11 guys on the European team, I don't think, would have an issue if they went out with Viktor."

McIlroy was just as open about his feelings towards Hovland, particularly why he was so impressed with the Norwegian.

"He's a really hard worker. He does it his way. I think he's found a repeatable golf swing. He aims it up the right side, brings it over, and hits that flat cut down. He's one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world," he said.

"As we all know, he's improved around the greens this year - that's been the difference from being a top-10 player to what he's done this year.

"Winning at Memorial, winning last week, having a chance at Oak Hill; he works incredibly hard. [I've] nothing but respect for how he goes about his business.

"For someone still so young, he's got quite an old head on those shoulders. It would be great to see him close this one out."

Viktor Hovland: Short-game improvements the reason behind Tour success

Hovland has not shied away from the praise, instead offering insight into the reasons behind his recent superb form.

"Well, to sum it up, throughout the year, I feel like my short game has improved massively; course management has been a big deal, too," he said.

"I'm not short-siding myself as much as I used to, and just handling adversity a lot better because I believe in my game, and if I hit one bad shot or make one mistake, it's not the end of the world.

"I keep pressing on, making birdies, and suddenly we're back in it again." he added.

"Before, it felt like I had to not give up any shots to shoot a good round of golf. Now that's not true anymore. I can hit one bad one, get up and down, move on, and birdie the next three, and then suddenly, we're right there."

