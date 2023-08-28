Solheim Cup: Team USA select Cheyenne Knight to make competition debut as Ally Ewing and Angel Yin also made captain's picks

Cheyenne Knight will make her Solheim Cup debut as one of captain Stacy Lewis' three picks

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis has named Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin as her captain's picks for the Solheim Cup.

The final three picks were made in a special announcement show on Monday at 5pm, live on Sky Sports Golf, as Team USA look to avoid a third consecutive Solheim Cup defeat for the first time in the tournament's history.

World No 1 Lilia Vu and No 2 Nelly Korda lead the list of nine automatic qualifiers for Team USA.

Lewis captains the squad for next month's biennial competition in Spain, which includes five others based on Solheim Cup point standings – Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee – plus Lexi Thompson and LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang, the two highest Americans in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings who were not in the top seven in the US Solheim Cup standings.

Team USA will take on Team Europe and captain Suzann Pettersen at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, from September 22-24.

"The last year has been exciting - and challenging – and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain," Lewis said. "Even the rookies aren't true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won't be overwhelmed by the experience. When we add in the captain's picks, this is definitely going to be a very strong team."

This is Thompson's sixth appearance in the Solheim Cup. The only American players to compete on more Solheim Cup teams are Paula Creamer (seven), Beth Daniel (eight), Juli Inkster (nine), Rosie Jones (seven), Cristie Kerr (nine) and Meg Mallon (eight).

Team USA's 2023 Solheim Cup squad Qualified via LET Solheim Cup points list: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee Qualified via Rolex Women's World Rankings: Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang Captain's picks: Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight, Angel Yin

Kang, meanwhile, will represent the United States for the fourth time, with Khang and Korda appearing on their third teams. Kupcho will wear the Stars and Stripes for a second time, while Corpuz, Lee, Vu and Zhang will play in their first Solheim Cup.

"It's an honour to be on this team, for me to be with the best players in the world as well as be an athlete that represents her country," Zhang said. "I can't wait to go to Spain and tee it up with these amazing girls, and at the same time represent the Red, White and Blue."

In 2019, Team Europe earned a 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles in Scotland, a breathtaking win that saw Suzann Pettersen knock in the winning putt on the final hole of the final match. The US Team leads the European Team, 10-6, all-time in Solheim Cup competition, but Pettersen will be hoping to captain the Europeans to a third consecutive triumph.

The Norwegian announced her four captain's picks to complete Europe's Solheim Cup side in a special live show at Sky's campus on Tuesday August 22, with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh handed a debut alongside past participants Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom.

The quartet join Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and Maja Stark, who qualified via the European Points List, while Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist earned their spots via their World Ranking.

