Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third round postponed following storm in Scotland

The Old Course at St Andrews was waterlogged on Saturday following heavy rain

The third day's play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been abandoned following heavy rain in Scotland.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland, while a yellow weather warning covers most of the country.

As a result there will be no play on Saturday at the DP World Tour event at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns due to the inclement conditions, with Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard after two rounds.

A statement on the DP World Tour's official X page read: "Saturday's play has been abandoned. Round three will begin at 09:00 local time on Sunday morning."

Day two had seen Fitzpatrick shoot an eight-under 64 to finish with a one-stroke lead.

Fitzpatrick, who had Friday's low round, is on 13 under par and just ahead of Scotland's Grant Forrest (67) and Spain's Nacho Elvira (66) following a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Forrest and Elvira both played at St Andrews.

The Englishman is one of three players - along with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre - in the field who played in last week's Ryder Cup, where the European team beat the USA to regain the trophy.

Fitzpatrick said he wanted a "nice and relaxed" week after his exertions in Italy and he was seen laughing and joking during his round with his mother, who is playing alongside the former US Open champion in the pro-am team event.

