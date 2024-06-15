US Open 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for third round at Pinehurst

US Open tee times: When does Rory McIlroy tee off in the third round of the US Open? McIlroy paired with Tony Finau, with both currently two shots behind leader Ludvig Åberg; Watch day three from Pinehurst live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm on Saturday
Saturday 15 June 2024 21:19, UK
Rory McIlroy, who is two shots off the lead at three under, is paired with Tony Finau and will tee off at 8.13pm at The US Open.
Sky Sports will show extended coverage of all the action from the third round live on Saturday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.
That's just in time to see world No 1 Scottie Scheffler begin his third round at 3.01pm after only just making the cut mark at five over par.
Overnight leader Ludvig Åberg has been paired with Bryson DeChambeau for the final Saturday tee time at the US Open of 8.35pm (BST).
Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry - both one stroke off the lead - are in the penultimate pairing at 8.24pm.
Groupings and tee times for the third round of the 124th US Open, held Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
1344 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sahith Theegala
1355 Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1406 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Greyserman
1417 Justin Lower, Dean Burmester (Rsa)
1428 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Brandon Wu
1439 Luke Clanton (x), Brendon Todd
1450 Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1501 Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
1512 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Greyson Sigg
1523 Austin Eckroat, David Puig (Esp)
1539 Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
1550 J.T Poston, Wyndham Clark
1601 Aaron Rai (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)
1612 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Daniel Berger
1623 Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1634 Gunnar Broin (x), Brian Campbell
1645 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth
1656 Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1707 Adam Svensson (Can), Mark Hubbard
1718 Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
1729 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1745 Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott (Aus)
1756 Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
1807 Sepp Straka (Aut), Brian Harman
1818 Nico Echavarria (Col), Sam Bennett
1829 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), SH Kim (Kor)
1840 Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1851 Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1902 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Sam Burns
1913 Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
1924 Corey Conners (Can), Tim Widing (Swe)
1940 Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
1951 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)
2002 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
2013 Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
2024 Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry (Bel)
2035 Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg
Who will win the third men's major of the year? Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the third round begins on Saturday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the US Open and more with NOW.
