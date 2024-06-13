Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more
The latest scores from the world of golf including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf League and men's and women's major championships - watch the best golf every week live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW
Last Updated: 13/06/24 10:12am
Stay up to date with the latest scores from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below, including the Memorial Tournament and the Scandinavian Mixed.
This week's leaderboards
- Men's major: US Open
- LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic
- Ladies European Tour: Ladies Italian Open
- Challenge Tour: Kaskada Golf Challenge
- Legends Tour: Paul Lawrie Match Play presented by Petsure
Last week's leaderboards
- PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament - winner: Scottie Scheffler
- DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - winner: Linn Grant
- LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic - winner: Linnea Strom
- LIV Golf League: LIV Golf Houston - winner: Carlos Ortiz
- Challenge Tour: Challenge de Cadiz - winner: Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship - winner: Ernie Els
- Legends Tour: Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy - winner: Clark Dennis
What has happened in the majors so far in 2024?
Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.
At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.
The next men's major is the US Open, at Pinehurst in North Carolina, from June 13-16.
Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).
The win marked the American's second major title after she claimed her first at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Watch every men's and women's major live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Men's majors in 2024
- The Masters - April 11-14 (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)
- PGA Championship - May 16-19 (Winner: Xander Schauffele)
- US Open - June 13-16
- The 152nd Open Championship - July 18-21
Women's majors in 2024
- Chevron Championship - April 18-21 (Winner: Nelly Korda)
- US Women's Open - May 30-June 2 (Winner: Yuka Saso)
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship - June 20-23
- Evian Championship - July 11-14
- AIG Women's Open - August 22-25
Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland