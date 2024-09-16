Sky Sports Golf podcast: Rory McIlroy disappointment, USA's Solheim Cup success and BMW PGA Championship preview

Team USA's Solheim Cup success, more heartbreak for Rory McIlroy and a look ahead to the BMW PGA Championship all feature in a bumper Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Sophie Walker joins regular host Josh Antmann to review all the big talking points from the Solheim Cup, where Team USA ended their seven-year wait for victory after beating Team Europe 15.5-12.5 in Virginia.

They take a closer look at how Stacy Lewis guided the hosts to victory and pick out some of their stand-out performers, with Rose Zhang impressing for the United States and Lauren Coughlin also playing a big role on her debut for Team USA.

Team USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis describes the stress of watching the Sunday singles and admitted it could have gone either way

There is chat about the importance of Charley Hull and whether or not Leona Maguire should have featured more for Suzann Pettersen's side, having played in just two sessions compared to all five matches in each of the last two Solheim Cups.

The pair analyse how close Team Europe came to a final-day comeback and if there were things they could have done differently during the event, where they fell narrowly short in their bid for a historic four-peat.

Away from the Solheim Cup, Gary Murphy calls in to review a remarkable finish at the Irish Open in Northern Ireland, where Rasmus Hojgaard birdied four of his last five holes to snatch a one-shot win over McIlroy.

Murphy discusses Hojgaard's hopes of making Team Europe's next Ryder Cup team and how he could possibly fare on the PGA Tour next season, now he has his playing privileges on the American circuit all-but secured.

Rasmus Hojgaard finished the final day of the Amgen Irish Open in style, finding birdies on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes to claim a one-shot victory

Another runner-up finish for McIlroy left the world No 3 visibly disappointed, having missed out on a first win in Northern Ireland as a professional, leading to Murphy questioning why he has not been more ruthless when in winning positions this season.

They reflect on the tiny margins that denied McIlroy a fourth worldwide win of the season and whether it is now written in the stars that he wins The Open next July at Royal Portrush, in front of Northern Irish crowds, plus what it means for players to win on home soil.

Rory McIlroy narrowly missed out on finding a final-hole eagle as he lost out by a stroke at the Amgen Irish Open

There is also a preview of this week's flagship event on the DP World Tour - the BMW PGA Championship where McIlroy features again with a host of European stars in action - as Murphy describes the challenges facing the players around the iconic West Course at Wentworth.

