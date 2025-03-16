The Players 2025: When is it live on Sky Sports? Key TV times, ways to watch and bonus live coverage from TPC Sawgrass

The stars of the PGA Tour are at TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar, with the final round of The Players live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports offers extended live coverage of the PGA Tour's flagship event, where Scottie Scheffler heads into the final day seven back as he looks to become the first player in history to win the event three years running.

The world No 1 has the chance to match Jack Nicklaus' all-time tally of three Players Championship wins, but faces a tough task as JJ Spaun goes into the final day one ahead of Bud Cauley.

Rory McIlroy has another chance to close the gap at the top of the world rankings, in the event he won back in 2019, with the world No 2 going into the final day four back and on eight under.

Live coverage of The Players continues on Sunday from the earlier time of midday, with coverage starting at the same time on Sky Sports+, with the threat of thunderstorms seeing play brought forward for the final round.

What can I watch on Sky Sports+?

There will be more options to consume The Players than ever before thanks to Sky Sports+, with four bonus feeds on top of the four additional feeds available each week during PGA Tour coverage.

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app. You can head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

The PGA Tour's main feed, another Featured Group and a Featured Holes feed will be available on Sky Sports+, along with FOUR bonus groups to follow some of the other players in the field.

Saturday's Marquee Groups and Featured Groups (UK times)

1211 Justin Thomas, Davis Riley, Justin Lower

1222 Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Mac Meissner

1255 Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder

1306 Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson

Who is involved in Sunday's Bonus Groups?

Bonus Group 1: 1200 - Aaron Rai, Jesper Svensson, Keegan Bradley

Bonus Group 2: 1244 - Shane Lowry, Hayden Springer, Beau Hossler

Bonus Group 3: 1306 - Robert MacIntyre, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson

Bonus Group 4: 1350 - Rory McIlroy, Alex Smalley, Corey Conners

How else can I follow The Players?

Daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blogging running through all four tournament rounds.

The Players is part of a huge week on Sky Sports, with the start of the F1 season, a big weekend of Premier League, SPL and EFL football, Premier League darts, Indian Wells tennis and much more!

