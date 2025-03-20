Singapore Classic: DP World Tour event first round washed out due to monsoon conditions

The first round of the Singapore Classic has been pushed back by a day after monsoon conditions wiped out any play on Thursday.

The start had initially been delayed until at least midday local time on Thursday due to course conditions at Laguna National Golf Resort Club and the weather forecast.

However, a DP World Tour statement later confirmed the tournament will begin on Friday with tee times remaining as originally published. The second round is set to take place on Saturday.

The DP World Tour said it would continue to monitor conditions in Singapore, with action of the event live on Sky Sports Golf from Friday at 5am.

Singapore weather forecasts suggest rain could be an issue over the next four days.

Scotland's Robert Macintyre and Tom McKibbin, who made the switch to LIV Golf over the winter, are among the leading names in the field.

Previously dubbed the 'next Rory McIlroy' after hailing from the same Holywood Golf Club as the four-time major champion, McKibbin had secured dual membership on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for the 2025 season.

But the move to LIV means the 22-year-old is suspended from featuring on the PGA Tour, although he initially retains his DP World Tour membership and remains eligible to try and qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup side later this autumn.

