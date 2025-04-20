Rory McIlroy: Masters champion is set to return to action to defend his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title

Rory McIlroy will make his first appearance since winning the Masters when he defends his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title next week.

McIlroy, 35, became only the sixth male player to complete a career Grand Slam when he edged out Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in the first play-off hole at Augusta National earlier this month.

He missed this week's RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour as he returned to Northern Ireland to celebrate the fifth major championship of his career.

However, Shane Lowry confirmed he will partner McIlroy once again for the team event in Louisiana which they won last year in a play-off against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

"We'll be there. I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We're good to go," Lowry told Golfweek.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment Scottie Scheffler placed the Green Jacket on Rory McIlroy as he is crowned the 2025 Masters champion.

"To be honest, I didn't want him to feel like he had to play because of me.

"He's not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there."

The world No 2 is slated to play at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia next month before heading for the PGA Championship the following week at Quail Hollow Club, a venue where he has won on four occasions.

Relive McIlroy's Masters victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters at Augusta National as Rory McIlroy completes the career Grand Slam after beating Justin Rose in a play-off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy's best shots from his historical 2025 Masters victory at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reflects on what his Masters win will mean to his family, as he receives his Green Jacket from last year's winner Scottie Scheffler.

Watch Rory McIlroy's defence of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday, April 24. Coverage of day one begins at 12.30pm. Stream with NOW.