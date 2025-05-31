US Women’s Open: Top-ranked Nelly Korda climbs into contention in pursuit of maiden title at Erin Hills

World No 1 Nelly Korda rocketed into contention for her first US Women's Open title with a second-round score of 67 at Erin Hills.

The American followed up Thursday's even round by carding seven birdies and two bogeys on Friday to sit among a group of six players tied for second on five under par.

Korda trails Japan's Mao Saigo by three shots after the 23-year-old took the outright lead with a round of 66.

Saigo won the Chevron Championship in a playoff for her first LPGA Tour title just over a month ago and has her sights on a second major.

But top-ranked Korda is leading the group of six players on her tail after carding the best round she's had in the event.

Image: Nelly Korda hit seven second-round birdies to move to within three shots of overnight leader Mao Saigo at the US Women’s Open

After failing to make a birdie until the 18th hole of her opening round on Thursday, Korda had seven on Friday thanks to her improved putting.

"I feel like I've had a very complicated relationship with U.S. Opens," Korda said. "But I'm happy to be in the position I am heading into the weekend.

"Honestly, I was hitting really good putts yesterday. I was hitting it exactly where I wanted to and they just weren't falling. It was one of those days. Today I did the same thing."

2020 champion A Lim Kim was one of 18 competitors still finishing their rounds when weather concerns halted play for around an hour.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is the best of the British contingent, tied for 12th on three under par, while England's Charley Hull was tied for 44th on one over par.

Watch the US Women's Open live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports + from 6pm on Saturday.