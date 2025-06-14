US Open 2025 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for third round of men's major at Oakmont

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 125th US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

The second round concluded on Saturday morning, following thunderstorms seeing play suspended late the previous evening with 13 players still on course, with the cut sitting at seven over.

Sam Burns takes a one-shot lead into the weekend after a brilliant five-under 65 on Friday morning, with JJ Spaun and Viktor Hovland the only other players still under par after two rounds.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler stuttered into the weekend on four over and is seven back, as he chases successive major titles, while Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele both are nine off the halfway lead.

Full R1 groupings and tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting on Hole One

1412 Philip Barbaree Jr.

1423 Cam Davis (Aus) Brian Harman

1434 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng) Andrew Novak

1445 Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)

1456 James Nicholas, Laurie Canter (Eng)

1507 Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed

1518 Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard (Dan)

1534 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1545 Jordan Smith (Eng), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)

1556 Tony Finau, Marc Leishman (Aus)

1607 Michael Kim, Corey Conners (Can)

1618 J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace (Eng)

1629 Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer

1640 Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim (Kor)

1656 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1707 Sungjae Im (Kor), Jordan Spieth

1718 Ryan Fox (Aus), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1729 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Trevor Cone

1740 Rasmus Hojgaard (Dan), Aaron Rai (Eng)

1751 Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1802 Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

1818 Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy

1829 Jon Rahm (Esp), Nick Taylor (Can)

1840 Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley

1851 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Dan), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1902 Chris Kirk, Jason Day (Aus)

1913 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

1924 Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman

1940 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Thomas Detry (Bel)

1951 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

2002 Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

2013 Victor Perez (Fra), Ben Griffin

2024 Adam Scott (Aus), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

2035 J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns

