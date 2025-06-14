US Open 2025 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for third round of men's major at Oakmont
Sam Burns takes a one-shot lead into the weekend; JJ Spaun and Viktor Hovland are the others under par at the halfway stage; Rory McIlroy out early on day three at Oakmont; Watch the third round live on Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 14 June 2025 23:03, UK
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 125th US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
The second round concluded on Saturday morning, following thunderstorms seeing play suspended late the previous evening with 13 players still on course, with the cut sitting at seven over.
Sam Burns takes a one-shot lead into the weekend after a brilliant five-under 65 on Friday morning, with JJ Spaun and Viktor Hovland the only other players still under par after two rounds.
- US Open LIVE! Latest updates, news, highlights
- Latest US Open leaderboard and other golf scores
- Stream the US Open and more sport with NOW
- When is the US Open on Sky Sports? Key TV times
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler stuttered into the weekend on four over and is seven back, as he chases successive major titles, while Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele both are nine off the halfway lead.
Full R1 groupings and tee times
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting on Hole One
1412 Philip Barbaree Jr.
1423 Cam Davis (Aus) Brian Harman
1434 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng) Andrew Novak
1445 Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)
1456 James Nicholas, Laurie Canter (Eng)
1507 Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed
1518 Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard (Dan)
1534 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1545 Jordan Smith (Eng), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)
1556 Tony Finau, Marc Leishman (Aus)
1607 Michael Kim, Corey Conners (Can)
1618 J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace (Eng)
1629 Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer
1640 Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim (Kor)
1656 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1707 Sungjae Im (Kor), Jordan Spieth
1718 Ryan Fox (Aus), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1729 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Trevor Cone
1740 Rasmus Hojgaard (Dan), Aaron Rai (Eng)
1751 Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1802 Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
1818 Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy
1829 Jon Rahm (Esp), Nick Taylor (Can)
1840 Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley
1851 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Dan), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
1902 Chris Kirk, Jason Day (Aus)
1913 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
1924 Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman
1940 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Thomas Detry (Bel)
1951 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka
2002 Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence (RSA)
2013 Victor Perez (Fra), Ben Griffin
2024 Adam Scott (Aus), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
2035 J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns
Who will win the US Open? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland