US Open 2025: TV coverage, Oakmont schedule, UK start times and how to watch or stream men's golf major on Sky Sports

The world’s best players face one of the toughest courses in major golf this week at the US Open, with extended coverage from Oakmont live on Sky Sports.

Bryson DeChambeau returns as defending champion after last year's dramatic one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, with the American looking to become the first back-to-back US Open champion since Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy arrives aiming to bounce back from a disappointing week at the PGA Championship and register a fourth win of the season, having complete the career Grand Slam earlier this year with victory at The Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favourite after following his PGA Championship success by defending his Memorial Tournament title earlier this month, while two-time major Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among the others chasing victory.

Sky Sports Golf will once again show round-the-clock coverage for the 2025 contest, with all four rounds live from Pennsylvania and a host of bonus programming available throughout the week.

When is coverage live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports has over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm over the first two rounds and no later than 4pm over the weekend.

All four days are live on Sky Sports Golf and - in part - on Sky Sports Main Event, while there will be daily highlights available each morning, while the final round will be shown - in full - the day after the tournament.

Before the tournament gets under way on Thursday, an extended 'Live from the US Open' show will bring you the latest news, interviews and updates from Oakmont. That begins at 2pm for both Tuesday and Wednesday's practice rounds.

Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee will debate golf's biggest talking points in a daily show ahead of the tournament, while Sky Sports Golf will have documentaries and features from past editions of the event - including McIlroy's breakthrough win in 2011 and Tiger Woods' past US Open successes - throughout the week.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday - 1400 to 2200 - Live from the US Open

Wednesday - 1400 to 2200 - Live from the US Open

Thursday - 1230 to 0030 - US Open - day one LIVE!

Friday - 1230 to 0030 - US Open - day two LIVE!

Saturday - 1600 to 0100 - US Open - day three LIVE!

Sunday - 1600 to 0000 - US Open - day four LIVE!

What other golf is live on Sky Sports this week?

The US Open is part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with Ladies European Tour, LPGA Tour and Women's Amateur action all available to enjoy.

The first three rounds of the Hulencourt Women's Open are live on Sky Sports Mix, starting at 2.30pm on Thursday, before switching to Sky Sports+ from midday for Sunday's final round.

All four rounds of the Meijer LPGA Classic are on Sky Sports+ this week, starting at 8pm on Thursday, while the Women's Amateur Championship is live on Sky Sports Mix from 8am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday.

