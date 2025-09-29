Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy hits out at New York crowd for 'abusive' behaviour as Europe beat USA

Rory McIlroy has hit out at the New York crowd for "abusive" behaviour during Europe's thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the USA.

Europe held off a remarkable fightback from America on Sunday but the event was dominated by a raucous crowd that prompted extra security measures.

McIlroy's wife Erica had beer thrown at her and the five-time major champion himself was subjected to personal insults, including a rendition of "f*** you Rory" ahead of Saturday's foursomes which was encouraged by the MC at Bethpage Black, who stepped down before Sunday's play.

"Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," said McIlroy, who was part of his sixth Ryder Cup winning team.

"I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.

"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable. Come and support your home team."

McIlroy responded to one heckler during his Saturday foursomes match with Tommy Fleetwood by telling them to "shut the f*** up", before firing his approach close and securing the birdie to give them a 3&2 win over Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

There appeared to be a less hostile environment during Sunday's singles but McIlroy thinks a minority of the crowd were still "disrespectful" and "abusive".

"I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed that people - I didn't hear a lot of shouts for Scottie [Scheffler], but I heard a lot of shouts against me. It's like, support your players. That's the thing," he added.

"Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played, and we tried to - I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that."

Beem: Not the fans I know

A hostile crowd was expected at Bethpage Black during the build-up, which is something the European players prepared for.

The PGA of America added extra security throughout the weekend and the crowd were warned about consuming alcohol in a responsible manner.

Former American golfer and Sky Sports' Rich Beem believes some spectators crossed the line.

"We all knew what the New York fans were like. We spoke about it for many moons coming in and we got what we expected," said Beem.

"This is a different crowd and a different city to play in and how the Europeans handled it was outstanding.

"To come into a hostile environment, they got it done. Hopefully we can find a way to tone it down but we all have passion for this event. It's a good one.

"Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were the biggest targets for the American crowds.

"The one thing I dislike about the Ryder Cup in America [is the abuse from the crowd] because these are not the fans I know.

"The people I know who love the game go to The Masters, the PGA Championship. We don't see this at The Masters. It is nice to see people having fun and getting verbal but once you cross the line, come on?! You are an adult."

What's next?

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19, 2027 - the second time the event has been held in Ireland and the centenary staging of the biennial contest.