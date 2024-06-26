Great Britain's Katie Boulter beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach quarter-finals of Eastbourne International

Katie Boulter beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets as she continued her fine form on grass ahead of Wimbledon by reaching the quarter-finals in Eastbourne.

British No 1 Boulter - who successfully defended her title in Nottingham earlier this month - defeated fifth seed Ostapenko 6-4 7-5 and will now face third seed Jasmine Paolini or Elise Mertens.

The world No 32 said: "I wasn't sure what to expect coming into this grass-court season. I'm out here having fun and enjoying myself."

Image: Ostapenko reacts during her defeat to Boulter

Boulter took the first set amid a series of errors from Latvian Ostapenko and then broke at 5-5 in the second before holding to complete victory.

"Honestly, I was just trying to slap a little harder than she was," Boulter said, after beating a Grand Slam winner for the first time.

"She's so tough to play against, you never know what is going to happen and it's completely in her control."

Image: Emma Raducanu plays Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne on Wednesday

Boulter's fellow Brit Emma Raducanu will look to join her compatriot in the last eight later on Wednesday as she plays American second seed Jessia Pegula.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in straight sets in Sussex on Tuesday to reach the second round having been awarded a wildcard.

