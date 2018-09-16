Ryder Cup moments, 12 days to go: Graeme McDowell at Celtic Manor

As the countdown continues to the 42nd Ryder Cup, today’s trip down memory lane looks back at how Graeme McDowell completed a dramatic European victory in 2010.

Europe took a three-point advantage into a weather-delayed final day at Celtic Manor, where Colin Montgomerie faced an American fightback on the Monday.

The two sides were locked at 13.5-13.5 with the final match still on the course, leaving the Americans needing a half-point to retain the trophy and McDowell requiring a victory to win the trophy for Europe.

McDowell registered 2.5 points from his four matches

Hunter Mahan was three down after 11 holes but bounced back within one with three holes to play, only for McDowell to drain a timely putt at the 16th to give the Northern Irishman control of the contest.

McDowell went on to take the match 3&1 to complete a 14.5-13.5 win for the hosts and the first of three consecutive European Ryder Cup victories.

Click on the video above to relive McDowell's Celtic Manor magic!