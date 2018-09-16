Ryder Cup moments, 12 days to go: Graeme McDowell at Celtic Manor
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/09/18 12:50pm
As the countdown continues to the 42nd Ryder Cup, today’s trip down memory lane looks back at how Graeme McDowell completed a dramatic European victory in 2010.
Europe took a three-point advantage into a weather-delayed final day at Celtic Manor, where Colin Montgomerie faced an American fightback on the Monday.
The two sides were locked at 13.5-13.5 with the final match still on the course, leaving the Americans needing a half-point to retain the trophy and McDowell requiring a victory to win the trophy for Europe.
Hunter Mahan was three down after 11 holes but bounced back within one with three holes to play, only for McDowell to drain a timely putt at the 16th to give the Northern Irishman control of the contest.
McDowell went on to take the match 3&1 to complete a 14.5-13.5 win for the hosts and the first of three consecutive European Ryder Cup victories.
