Angela Stanford claims maiden major title at Evian Championship

Angela Stanford capitalised on a late error from Amy Olson to snatch a maiden major victory at the Evian Championship.

Final leaderboard Evian Championship

Stanford posted a three-under 68 at Evian Resort Golf Club to set the clubhouse target at 12 under, which was enough for a one-shot win when Olson double-bogeyed the final hole.

Olson finished tied-second alongside Austin Ernst, Mo Martin and Sei Young Kim, with Ryann O'Toole and Jeonguen Lee a further shot back.

Olson narrowly missed out on a maiden professional title

Georgia Hall's slipped down the leaderboard during the final round and finished tied-16th after a three-over 74, with Charley Hull a further stroke back following a closing 70.

More to follow…