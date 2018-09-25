Ryder Cup: Who will be Europe's leading scorer at Le Golf National?

Watch the 42nd Ryder Cup throughout the week, live on Sky Sports

Team Europe are aiming to regain the Ryder Cup this week, but who will deliver the most points for Thomas Bjorn’s side at Le Golf National?

The hosts head to Paris aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time in 25 years, following their convincing 17-11 loss two years ago.

Thomas Pieters topped the European scoring charts at Hazeltine in his rookie appearance, posting four points from his five matches, while Justin Rose returned the same number of wins in 2014 to help Europe to victory at Gleneagles.

Pieters failed to qualify for a second Ryder Cup appearance

Ryder Cup stalwarts Paul Casey and Ian Poulter return to the European fold this time around, with Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson among the other experienced players hoping to help Europe return to winning ways.

Will one of the rookies deliver a Pieters-esque performance and top the scoring charts? Will one of the Ryder Cup regulars impress once again? Vote for the European player you think will win the most points!

