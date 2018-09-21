Portugal Masters: Oliver Fisher shares lead after historic 59

4:23 Portugal Masters: R2 highlights Portugal Masters: R2 highlights

Oliver Fisher moved into a three-way tie for the lead after making European Tour history during the second round of the Portugal Masters.

The Englishman became the first player in the tour's history to post a sub-60 round, firing a 12-under 59 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club to set the clubhouse target.

Overnight leader Lucas Herbert and Eddie Pepperell also got to 12 under after rounds of 67 and 66 respectively, with in-form Matt Wallace a shot off the pace in fourth spot.

Wallace is chasing a fourth European Tour victory of the season

Renato Paratore and Haotong Li share fifth spot on 10 under, while Sergio Garcia slipped six strokes off the pace after bogeying the final three holes of his one-under 70.

Fisher began the day eight strokes off the pace but quickly moved up the leaderboard after following birdies over the first three holes with a hole-out eagle from the bunker at the par-five fifth.

Fisher becomes the first player in the European Tour's 46-year history to break 60 in a round

The 30-year-old added the birdies at the sixth and eighth to reach the turn in 28, before three consecutive birdies from the 10th increased his chances of a "59 round".

Birdies at the 15th and 17th sandwiched a 12-footer to save par at the 16th, with a two-putt par at the last enough to close out his history-making round bogey-free.

Herbert continued his blemish-free start to the week by posting an eagle and two birdies on another day of low scoring in Vilamoura, while Pepperell posted four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine to make it a three-way tie at the top.

Herbert posted an opening-round 63 on Thursday

Renato Paratore and Haotong Li share fifth spot on 10 under with France's Adrien Saddier, with Shane Lowry in the group of four players sitting three strokes back.

Sergio Garcia slipped six strokes off the pace after bogeying the final three holes of his one-under 70, while Ryder Cup teammate Thorbjorn Olesen is in the group on five under after a second-round 69.

Garcia is looking to play himself in to form ahead of the Ryder Cup

