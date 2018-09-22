Tour Championship: Tiger Woods admits to grinding out a round

2:00 Woods looks back at highlights from his second round at East Lake Woods looks back at highlights from his second round at East Lake

Tiger Woods admitted he did not play anywhere near his best during the second round the Tour Championship, despite holding on to a share of the lead.

The overnight joint-leader Woods followed up an opening-round 65 with a two-under 68 on Friday to join world No 1 Justin Rose tied at the top on seven under.

Woods came in to the week 20th in the FedExCup standings

Woods, who is still searching for a first win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, only found two fairways on the front nine and let a two-shot lead slip with a costly double-bogey at the 16th.

"I ground out a round today," Woods told Sky Sports. "I wasn't as sharp as I was yesterday and missed a few shots, but hung in there with a bunch of pars and made a couple of putts which was nice.

"It's really hard out there. It's hard to get the ball close. These are some of the fastest Bermuda greens I've ever putted on and you've got to be so careful on the downhill putts.."

The 14-time major champion will now go out in the final group on Saturday alongside Rose - one of five players who will guarantee the FedExCup $10million jackpot with a victory - who carded five birdies and two bogeys in his 67.

1:56 Rose looks ahead to a weekend tussle with Justin Rose in the season finale Rose looks ahead to a weekend tussle with Justin Rose in the season finale

"(I'm) happy with that score," Rose told Sky Sports. "it was a little rough around the edges compared to yesterday, but you can't play like yesterday every single day.

"Happy that I was able to find a score out there, for sure. I was waiting for a bit of momentum, felt like the round had got a little flat around the turn and then those two birdies in a row (on 13 and 14) really got me going.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I took a look at the leaderboard at that point and realised that no-one had gone anywhere today, so it was obviously a bit trickier for some reason."

Watch the Tour Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.