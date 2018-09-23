Tom Lewis ready to embrace return to spotlight after Portugal Masters triumph

1:33 Tom Lewis speaks of his delight at winning his second Portugal Masters title Tom Lewis speaks of his delight at winning his second Portugal Masters title

Tom Lewis says he is ready to embrace his return to the spotlight after ending his seven-year wait for a European Tour title at the Portugal Masters.

The 27-year-old secured his second triumph at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course for his second tour-level victory and underline a resurgence of form.

Lewis was involved in a three-way battle down the stretch with overnight leader Lucas Herbert and Eddie Pepperell but held his nerve as a five-under par 66 secured a three-shot victory over his nearest challengers.

Tom Lewis secured a long-awaited second European Tour title on Sunday

The Englishman shared the first round lead at The Open in 2011 as an amateur at Royal St George's before winning his first professional title in only his third appearance but after struggling for form has now rediscovered confidence to resurrect his career.

"I lost the sort of fame as such or the eyes looking at me," Lewis told Sky Sports.

"That was probably something I didn't want at the time and now I want it more than ever so hopefully I can just stay where I am and keep building."

Lewis says the support he has received from his support team through difficult times as he sought to recreate the golf that saw him enjoy a breakthrough campaign in 2011.

"It means a lot," he said of the support he has received. "If you are having a good time it helps.

"It's a tough life - it's not as easy as it maybe looks. [There is] a lot of travelling and a lot of pressure that you put on yourself.

Lewis celebrates with his caddie Jonathan Bell on the 18th green

"That is something I struggled with over the years. Now I am enjoying it just a little bit more than I used to."

The former Silver Medal champion was in no doubt about the significance of his victory when asked how it compared to his win on the same course in 2011.

"This one means more. It means a lot to come and win this again," Lewis said.

"The next win was always going to win more because of how much I worked for it. I am just pleased to be here right now."

Lewis described his victory on Sunday as "amazing" and insists he wants to keep working hard to continue achieving success as he secured a two-year exemption on the European Tour.

He said: "Hopefully I can do better than I did last time and continue to do what I have been doing with the team and support I have got.

"Obviously, not ease off the gas and just keep pushing forward this week after a couple of good weeks recently."

