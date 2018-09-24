What time is the Ryder Cup? Ways to watch live action on Sky Sports

The 42nd Ryder Cup is here, with extended coverage from Le Golf National live on Sky Sports this week.

Extended round-the-clock coverage during the 10 days surrounding the biennial event is available on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, which has live shows every day throughout tournament week.

With bonus programming through the week and lots more to look forward to, here is everything you need to know to follow the action...

MAIN COVERAGE

David Livingstone presents coverage of all three tournament days, beginning at 6.30am on Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event over Friday and Saturday ahead of the opening morning fourballs teeing off at 7.10am.

Can Bjorn lead Europe to victory at Le Golf National?

Sunday's coverage runs from 9.30am and runs through until long after the final putt is holed, with extended highlights from each day's play available immediately after the live show ends.

Sir Nick Faldo, Tony Jacklin and Dame Laura Davies will be among the special guests in the studio over an action-packed week, with the likes of 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, former PGA Champion Rich Beem and expert coach Butch Harmon all part of Sky Sports' expert team.

BONUS COVERAGE

A three-hour live show from 2pm on Tuesday will feature live coverage of the traditional Celebrity Match, with a bumper On the Range show at the same time the following day bringing you the latest news and build-up from Paris.

The Captain's Match and the Opening Ceremony will feature in Thursday's live preview shows, while a special show "How the 2018 Ryder Cup Was Won" will review the week on Monday evening.

Paul McGinley captained Europe to victory at Gleneagles in 2014

There will be live updates, interviews and reaction throughout the week on Sky Sports News, simulcast on Sky Sports Ryder Cup, as well as a daily 30-minute live build-up show from 6.30pm on Monday-Thursday.

LIVE TV TIMES

Monday

6.30pm-7pm - Ryder Cup Countdown - Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Tuesday

2pm-5pm - Ryder Cup Celebrity Match - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Mix

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

6.30pm-7pm - Ryder Cup Countdown - Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Wednesday

2pm-5pm - Ryder Cup On the Range - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Mix

6.30pm-7pm - Ryder Cup Countdown - Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday

Live Ryder Cup: The Captains Match Live on

Noon-2.30pm - Ryder Cup: The Captains Match - Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

2.30pm-4pm - Ryder Cup Preview Show - Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

4pm-5.30pm - Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony - Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

Live Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Live on

6.30pm-7pm - Ryder Cup Countdown - Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Friday

6.30am-6pm - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

6pm-6.30pm - Ryder Cup Verdict - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday

Bjorn had five rookies in his team at Le Golf National

6.30am-6pm - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

6pm-6.30pm - Ryder Cup Verdict - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday

9.30am-5pm - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Will Patrick Reed top the American scoring charts for the third consecutive Ryder Cup?

5pm-5.30pm - Ryder Cup Closing Ceremony - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm-6.30pm - Ryder Cup Verdict - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

AND THERE'S MORE…

Extended highlights from past Ryder Cups will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, which also has a number of new and exclusive documentaries.

"Butch Harmon's best Ryder Cup team" sees him select his dream American 12 from the archives, while captain Bjorn shares his Ryder Cup memories with Nick Dougherty in "Bjorn to Lead".

Butch coached a number of Davis Love III's winning team in 2016

Dougherty also hosts a special edition of "Tee Time Tips" from Le Golf National, with all of the documentaries also available to download for Sky Sports subscribers via Sky Sports On Demand.

Sky Q customers are able to catch up with clips and highlights from each day and explore our entertaining features, with live text commentary and analysis on SkySports.com and mobile apps.

