Ryder Cup: Records tumble as Europe open up four-point lead

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari created Ryder Cup history to steer Team Europe into a commanding 10-6 lead after day two at Le Golf National.

Results and singles draw The 42nd Ryder Cup

Fleetwood and Molinari enjoyed two victories over a forlorn Tiger Woods to become the first European pairing to win all four of their matches in one contest, while Fleetwood is the first rookie in history to win his first four clashes.

Tommy Fleetwood became the first rookie to win his first four matches in a Ryder Cup

Europe carried the momentum of their Friday afternoon whitewash into the second morning and won the first three fourballs matches of the day before Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas ended a run of eight consecutive defeats for Jim Furyk's side as they beat Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm.

That win lifted Team USA's spirits heading into the foursomes despite being 8-4 down, and the visitors fought hard to share the session and restrict the European advantage heading into the final day's singles.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson enjoyed their second foursomes win together as they held off Brooks Koepka and world No 1 Dustin Johnson, but Sergio Garcia will have to wait in his bid to become the leading points scorer of all time after he and Alex Noren were comfortably beaten by an in-form Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

The 42nd Ryder Cup will hold no fond memories for Woods, who has been on the winning side only once in his seven previous appearances, as he fell victim to the Fleetwood and Molinari express for the third time in two days.

0:59 Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari make history as they become the first European pairing to win four successive matches in the Ryder Cup. Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari make history as they become the first European pairing to win four successive matches in the Ryder Cup.

After a 4&3 thrashing alongside Patrick Reed in the morning, Woods and Bryson DeChambeau went down 5&4 to the Anglo-Italian combination in a one-sided foursomes clash - Woods' 20th defeat in the Ryder Cup, just one short of Phil Mickelson's unenviable record.

But Team USA at least had the honour of winning the final match of a super Saturday, with Spieth and Thomas fighting back from losing the first two holes to cruise to a 4&3 victory over an erratic Rory McIlroy and Poulter.

More to follow ...