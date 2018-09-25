Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ryder Cup special live from Le Golf National

Andrew Coltart and Richard Boxall look ahead to the 42nd Ryder Cup in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from Le Golf National.

Before turning their attentions to this week's contest, the panel dissect Oliver Fisher's history-breaking round from the Portugal Masters and reflect on Tiger Woods' return to the winner's circle at the Tour Championship.

Coltart shares his memories of representing Europe in 1999 and reveals a couple of stories about his changing room experience at Brookline, while Boxall gives his verdict on Le Golf National ahead of Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup.

7,000 spectators will greet the players at the opening tee

Henni Zuel stops by out on the course to offer her opinion as to who may partner one another in the opening session, while the guests tackle the latest Ponder the Pro and answer the best of your tweets.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes! Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.