Ryder Cup: Tiger Woods frustrated after opening-day fourballs loss

Tiger Woods was frustrated not to contribute more to Jim Furyk’s American side after suffering defeat on his Ryder Cup return at Le Golf National.

The Tour Championship winner - making his first Ryder Cup appearance since 2012 - was part of Team USA's only losing pairing of the opening fourballs, partnering Patrick Reed in a 3&1 loss to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

Woods and Reed held a two-hole lead with eight holes to play after three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn, but failed to register another birdie over the rest of their round to help Europe to their first point of the week.

Woods and Reed were left out of the afternoon foursomes

"It's disappointing and frustrating for Pat [Patrick Reed] and I to not contribute to the team," Woods said after his round.

"When you lose a point, you feel like you're contributed but you're contributing to the wrong team. They got the points instead of us. Wish we could have done a better job, especially being two up.

Woods has only been on one winning Ryder Cup team

"It would have been a different story if we were down the entire match, but we were down early, flipped it, got up, and we felt like we should have won the match."

Team USA took a 3-1 lead into the afternoon foursomes, where Woods was left out on the opening day for the first time in his eight Ryder Cup appearances.

Woods only made two birdies during his round on Friday

"I'm not going to work on anything," Woods added. "My game is fine. My cut really wasn't cutting off the tee today. I was hammering it and the ball was going far.

"It was going straight, but it was not cutting. I can accept that, that's really no big deal. My putting feels solid and I'll be ready come tomorrow, whenever captain [Jim Furyk] puts me out."

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.