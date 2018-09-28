Ryder Cup 2018: Jim Furyk leaves Tiger Woods out of Friday foursomes

Jim Furyk has stuck with a winning combination and selected Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler to lead off Team USA in the Ryder Cup Friday foursomes, as Tiger Woods sits out.

The pair will face European stalwarts Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose after despatching Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen 4&2 in the opening session, where Team USA opened up a 3-1 lead.

Woods and playing partner Patrick Reed have been left out by Furyk following their loss to Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, with the four players who did not feature on Friday morning being selected by both teams for the afternoon session.

Molinari and Fleetwood formed an impressive partnership on Friday morning

Ian Poulter replaces Olesen as partner to McIlroy, who failed to register a birdie in his opening match, with Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson facing the European pair.

The final match sees Fleetwood and Molinari join forces once again after their 3&1 victory, the only European win of the morning session, with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas their opponents.

Matches (all times BST)

12:50pm Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose vs Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler

1.05pm Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter vs Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson

McIlroy has played all five sessions in each of the past three Ryder Cups

1.20pm Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren vs Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau

1.35pm Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

