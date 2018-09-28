Ryder Cup: Justin Rose left out of Europe's Saturday fourballs
By Ali Stafford at Le Golf National
Last Updated: 28/09/18 6:10pm
Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia will lead out Team Europe in the Saturday fourballs of the Ryder Cup, where Justin Rose sits out.
More to follow...
Schedule (BST)
7.10am - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia v Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau
7.25am - Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton v Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler
7.40am - Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood v Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed
7.55am - Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
