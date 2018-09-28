Ryder Cup: Justin Rose left out of Europe's Saturday fourballs

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia will lead out Team Europe in the Saturday fourballs of the Ryder Cup, where Justin Rose sits out.

More to follow...

Schedule (BST)

7.10am - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia v Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau

7.25am - Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton v Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler

7.40am - Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood v Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed

7.55am - Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

