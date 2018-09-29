Worst Ryder Cup hole ever? Teams share spoils with triple bogeys

1:48 This is one hole that Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren will want to forget. But was it the worst Ryder Cup hole ever? This is one hole that Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren will want to forget. But was it the worst Ryder Cup hole ever?

The Ryder Cup produces golfing brilliance and magical moments, but a contender for the worst hole in the tournament’s history was played out at Le Golf National.

Europe opened up a 8-4 advantage heading into the Saturday foursomes, where Alex Noren and Sergio Garcia faced Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson in the second match out.

The American duo grabbed the early advantage with a birdie at the first, before the pairs shared the next after struggling to get to grips with the tricky par-three.

After Watson found water off the tee, Noren saw the European tee shot suffer the same fate and end up in the hazard. Simpson's effort also finished in the drink and Garcia almost completed the set, seeing his ball stop in the fringe and land just inches from the lake.

Watson eventually found dry land with America's fifth shot and Simpson holed a long-range putt for a triple-bogey, before Noren duffed his chip from the thick grass and Garcia failed to hole his double-bogey putt.

Click on the video above to see the hole of horror!