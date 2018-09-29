Watch Conor Moore's hilarious Ryder Cup impressions

1:28 Conor Moore shows off his impressions of some of golf’s Ryder Cup stars Conor Moore shows off his impressions of some of golf’s Ryder Cup stars

Irishman Conor Moore had Sky Sports News viewers in stitches with his impressions of some of golf's Ryder Cup stars.

While Ian Poulter was starring on the course at Le Golf National, Moore was mimicking him off it, even beating his chest in Poulter-esque fashion!

He also described how he mastered his Tiger Woods impression - and whether it has met a positive reaction from the players.

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn enlisted Moore to produce a video of impressions of his 12-man team ahead of the Ryder Cup, and you can see why it went down a storm.

Click on the above video to watch Conor Moore's impressions of Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Ian Poulter…