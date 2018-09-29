Ryder Cup 2018: Top shots from second day at Le Golf National

2:47 Take a look at the best shots from the second day of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Take a look at the best shots from the second day of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Great approach shots, excellent tee shots and some brilliant putts feature in the best of the action from the second day of the Ryder Cup.

The United States may be 10-6 down at Le Golf National, but they still had their share of good moments on Saturday.

Brooks Koepka played a superb second shot into the 15th during the afternoon foursomes, while Tony Finau holed a bunker shot during the morning fourballs.

Justin Thomas enjoyed a fine day with some excellent play in his two wins alongside Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson also had his moments despite losing two matches.

On the European side, Sergio Garcia's match-winning putt sparked a great celebration in the fourballs, while Justin Rose got himself out of a tricky situation on the first in the foursomes.

And Tommy Fleetwood also made his mark once again as he maintained his unbeaten record alongside Francesco Molinari.

