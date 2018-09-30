Ryder Cup: Shots of the day from Sunday singles at Le Golf National

Impressive approaches, a couple of monster birdies and a timely chip-in feature in the top shots from a thrilling final day at the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Thomas Bjorn's European side won 7.5 points in the Sunday singles to complete an emphatic 17.5-10.5 victory, their sixth consecutive home victory.

Rookie Alex Noren claimed the final point for the hosts, with a long-range eagle at the 14th and a 40-footer at the last securing his win over Bryson DeChambeau.

Tiger Woods ended the week without a win despite showing a brief glimpse of his impressive iron play, while Dustin Johnson's demonstration of his putting prowess couldn't prevent his defeat to Ian Poulter.

Short-game magic from Justin Thomas helped turn his match against Rory McIlroy back in his favour, with Tony Finau and Poulter among the others to produce standout shots on the final day.

Thomas and Spieth won three matches over the first four sessions

