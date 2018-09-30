Team USA chasing biggest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history

0:47 We look back at Martin Kaymer's memorable moment from Europe's comeback at Medinah We look back at Martin Kaymer's memorable moment from Europe's comeback at Medinah

Team USA have been set the task of having to equal Ryder Cup history if they’re to retain the trophy at Le Golf National on Sunday.

Only nine teams in the 41 past editions of the biennial event have come from behind on the final day to win or draw the contest, with just one this century producing a winning Sunday comeback.

Jim Furyk's side trail 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles in France, leaving an uphill battle to register their first Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil since 1993.

Tom Watson's side came back from 9-7 down to win 15-13 at the Belfry

Just twice has a team come back for four points down to snatch victory on the final day, with the Americans prevailing on home soil at Brookline and Europe winning away at Medinah in 2012.

We take a look back at those final-day comebacks…

1999 - USA 14.5-13.5 Europe

Justin Leonard and Jose Maria Olazabal went head to head in the Sunday singles

Eight-and-a-half points on the final day saw USA overturn a 10-6 deficit in the Sunday singles, although controversy marred the winning moment for Ben Crenshaw's side.

Team USA won the first six matches of the day and were 14-12 ahead with two matches remaining, with Justin Leonard's contest with Jose Maria Olazabal all-square heading to the par-three 17th.

Team USA won 8.5 points on the final day

Leonard nailed a 45-foot birdie to spark wild celebrations from the American team, with a number of players running on to the green to celebrate before Olazabal made his birdie attempt.

Olazabal then missed his birdie attempt to leave Leonard one up with one to play, ensuring that American would get at least a half to ensure the trophy returned Stateside.

2012 - USA 13.5-14.5 Europe

Woods and Molinari went out in the final match on Sunday

Despite winning their final two matches of the Saturday fourballs, Jose Maria Olazabal's side still took a four-point, 10-6 deficit into the final session.

Europe made the perfect start on Sunday and won the first four points of the day, with Luke Donald, Paul Lawrie, Ian Poulter, Rory McIlroy - who nearly missed his tee time - all delivering points.

Poulter played a key role in Europe's incredible comeback

Further wins from Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia saw the two sides locked at 13-13 with two matches on the course, where Martin Kaymer holed a six-foot putt for par at the 18th hole to claim a 1up victory and ensure Europe would retain the cup.

Francesco Molinari then completed what would later be called the "Miracle of Medinah", snatching the final halve when Tiger Woods missed from four feet to save par at the last.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.