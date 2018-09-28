What time is the Ryder Cup? Ways to watch live on Sky Sports

The 42nd Ryder Cup is here, with extended coverage from Le Golf National live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Extended round-the-clock coverage during the 10 days surrounding the biennial event is available on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, which has live shows every day throughout the tournament.

David Livingstone presents coverage of the tournament days, beginning at 6.30am on Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday ahead of the second session of fourballs, teeing off at 7.10am.

Sunday's coverage runs from 9.30am and runs through until long after the final putt is holed, with extended highlights from each day's play available immediately after the live show ends.

Can Bjorn lead Europe to victory at Le Golf National?

Sir Nick Faldo, Tony Jacklin and Dame Laura Davies will be among the special guests in the studio, with the likes of 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, former PGA Champion Rich Beem and expert coach Butch Harmon all part of Sky Sports' expert team.

There will be live updates, interviews and reaction throughout the weekend on Sky Sports News, while a special show "How the 2018 Ryder Cup Was Won" will review the week on Monday evening.

LIVE TV TIMES

Saturday

6.30am-6pm - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

6pm-6.30pm - Ryder Cup Verdict - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday

9.30am-5pm - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

5pm-5.30pm - Ryder Cup Closing Ceremony - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm-6.30pm - Ryder Cup Verdict - Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event

AND THERE'S MORE…

Extended highlights from past Ryder Cups will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, which also has a number of new and exclusive documentaries.

"Butch Harmon's best Ryder Cup team" sees him select his dream American 12 from the archives, while captain Bjorn shares his Ryder Cup memories with Nick Dougherty in "Bjorn to Lead".

Butch coached a number of Davis Love III's winning team in 2016

Dougherty also hosts a special edition of "Tee Time Tips" from Le Golf National, with all of the documentaries also available to download for Sky Sports subscribers via Sky Sports On Demand.

Sky Q customers are able to catch up with clips and highlights from each day and explore our entertaining features, with live text commentary and analysis on SkySports.com and mobile apps.

