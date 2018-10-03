Brooks Koepka 'torn up' after Ryder Cup spectator reveals she is blind in one eye

Brooks Koepka says he is "torn up" after finding out the spectator he accidentally hit in the eye with a golf ball at the Ryder Cup is blind in one eye.

Koepka, who played as part of Team USA in their 17.5-10.5 defeat to Europe at Le Golf National in France, hit a stray shot at the sixth tee which struck Corine Remande in the eye.

Ms Remande has since revealed she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue the organisers.

Speaking about when he found out about the spectator, Koepka said: "Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life. I haven't had too many tragedies in my personal family where there has been a loss or a tragic accident.

"I have been lucky in that sense. I wasn't told until I got to the golf course. I am not the biggest person on social media - I don't have updates coming onto my phone.

"So when I got here, I had seven missed calls and 25 text messages and I was like what's going on?

"Then I was told the news and I am just really heartbroken. My stomach sank. Yesterday was probably one of the hardest days focusing on trying to play golf.

"Just knowing what was going to come when I was done. The sad part is I don't get to play with my brother very much and I brought my caddy over here to play - I wasn't very talkative.

"I probably spent an hour and a half of my round on the phone, between text messages and trying to find out what was going on because it was hard to get the real story of what was going on.

"I didn't know if this was like the Dustin thing [Story of their feud] if it was fake or not and you want to find out and you hope it's not true. It's sad and I am really am torn up about it."

Having initially apologised to Ms Remade on the course, Koepka confirmed he has since been in contact with her again by posting a message on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, The R&A are to assess their guidance to golf fans following the incident on Friday.

Shouts of "fore left" can also be heard at the tee when it becomes clear Koepka's shot is heading towards the spectators.