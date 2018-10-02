Agent denies Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson bust-up

Brooks Koepka's agent has denied reports of a bust-up between the US Open champion and world number one Dustin Johnson, following Team USA's Ryder Cup defeat.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported there had been an alleged altercation on the plane journey to Paris ahead of the tournament.

But Blake Smith from Hambric Sports, who represent Koepka, said there was "nothing to report".

He added: "From what I gather, I believe someone made this story up."

Koepka and Johnson were paired on day two of the Ryder Cup, but lost 2&1 in the Foursomes to Europe's Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup with a 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National, despite the Americans looking like they could snatch an unlikely win at one stage during Sunday's singles.

United States' captain Jim Furyk admitted his side had been second best and paid tribute to his European counterpart Thomas Bjorn.

"They played some great golf this week. Thomas was a better captain, and their team outplayed us. They deserved to win. They played well," he said.