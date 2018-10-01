Justin Thomas backs Jim Furyk and says USA had right plans in Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas was one of the bright spots for the USA in Paris

USA Ryder Cup star Justin Thomas says he would play for beaten captain Jim Furyk "any day of the year".

The fall-out has started after the USA were defeated 17.5-10.5 by Europe in Paris - meaning they are still without a Ryder Cup win away from home since 1993.

Masters champion Patrick Reed has hinted that all was not well in the camp, claiming Jordan Spieth did not want to partner him and that Furyk was mistaken to only play him in two of the pairs sessions.

However, USA top points scorer Thomas - who did play with Spieth, winning three pairs matches out of four - says the team were happy with Furyk's strategy.

0:48 Justin Thomas admits he was sad to see his match against Rory McIlroy end with the Europe player getting stuck in a bunker on the final hole Justin Thomas admits he was sad to see his match against Rory McIlroy end with the Europe player getting stuck in a bunker on the final hole

He posted on Twitter: "Back in the States! What an unbelievable experience at the Ryder Cup.

"There is truly no event or atmosphere that can compare to that first tee. Electric and loud doesn't come close to putting it into words. The chants were awesome.

"To the fans and people in France, y'all were amazing. So loud, supportive and classy to both the Europeans and US team. They are what makes the Ryder Cup so special.

"A big thank you to Captain Jim Furyk and his wife Tabitha for everything, all week. They were amazing!

"I would play for Cap any day of the year and we all had, and continue to have, faith in the decisions he made for the team. We just didn't execute.

"Finally, congrats to Europe on the win.

It was a tough weekend for Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods as the USA slipped to Ryder Cup defeat

"They played phenomenally and made some amazing, clutch shots and putts when they needed them most.

"Safe to say, this made me hungrier and more ready than ever for 2020."

Thomas capped his week by beating Rory McIlroy in the opening singles match on Sunday to earn his fourth point out of five.

However, after getting to within a point of Europe, the USA challenge then fell away, and they will try to regain the cup at Whistling Straits in 2020.