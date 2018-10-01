Tony Finau rejects Patrick Reed's claims of Team USA disharmony

0:48 Tony Finau insists he did not witness any unrest within the Team USA camp Tony Finau insists he did not witness any unrest within the Team USA camp

Tony Finau has rejected Patrick Reed's claims disharmony within Team USA during the Ryder Cup was the reason behind their defeat, saying they were "outplayed" by Europe.

Reed admitted egos were a problem for the American team as he blamed Jordan Spieth for the end of their successful Ryder Cup partnership. He also claimed it was "not smart" of US captain Jim Furyk to leave him out of two sessions at Le Golf National.

'Spieth didn't want to play with me'

However, Finau, who was making his Ryder Cup debut, insists he did not witness any unrest in the camp, saying the better team won.

5:19 It was a day to remember for Thomas Bjorn and his European team as they regained the Ryder Cup in style. Here's a look at how the action unfolded... It was a day to remember for Thomas Bjorn and his European team as they regained the Ryder Cup in style. Here's a look at how the action unfolded...

"I didn't hear about that, I didn't see any of that," said Finau, when asked about Reed's comments.

"The camaraderie was great throughout the week for our team. It wasn't our week - they outplayed us. They played incredible golf and I don't know any of line-ups that could have dealt with that.

"They just played incredibly all week, so hats off to the Europeans - it was a well-deserved win. When we go back to our side of the pond, hopefully we'll return the favour."

1:41 Jim Furyk described Team Europe as 'special' after their Ryder Cup victory Jim Furyk described Team Europe as 'special' after their Ryder Cup victory

Despite criticism of the home crowd, who booed Team USA on the first tee, Finau was full of praise for the atmosphere at Le Golf National.

"I thought [the fans] were great," he added. "It's what we expected, I mean we are on foreign soil we are not at home. The energy of the crowd on the first tee and throughout the whole 18 holes was electric."