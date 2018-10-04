Sky Sports British Masters: Niall Horan to join Justin Rose in pro-am

Former One Direction star Niall Horan and Chelsea legend John Terry are among the stars confirmed to play in the Hero Pro-Am at the Sky Sports British Masters.

A string of notable names from the worlds of sport and showbiz will feature in the traditional pre-tournament event on Wednesday October 13 at Walton Heath, live on Sky Sports.

Horan reunites with host Justin Rose after playing with the FedExCup champion on a number of occasions and having raised more than £1.4 million together since 2016 for the Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, the official charity of the tournament.

Horan represented Team Europe in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Challenge at Le Golf National

"I'm delighted to again be working with Niall to raise money for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, a cause which is very close to my heart," Rose said.

"Niall loves his golf and helps to bring the game to a different audience, so it's great for him to be able to play in the Hero Pro-Am, which is now packed with big names from various industries."

Live British Masters: Pro-Am Live on

Terry, Ryder Cup opening ceremony host David Ginola and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp are among the football interest in the field, with legendary jockey AP McCoy also featuring.

Redknapp has played in a number of Pro-Am events in recent years

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and Hollywood actors Matthew Goode and James Nesbitt feature in a strong line-up, where Ryder Cup stars Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood take part.

Watch the Sky Sports British Masters live from October 11-14 on Sky Sports Golf