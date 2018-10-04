Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Matt Wallace shares early lead

Matt Wallace grabbed an early share of the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as Paul McGinley rolled back the years in Scotland.

Wallace defied blustery conditions to post a four-under 68 on the Old Course at St. Andrews - one of three courses used in the event - and join Marcus Fraser at the top of the leaderboard.

Fraser birdied two of his three last holes at Carnoustie to set the early clubhouse target, while McGinley and Padraig Harrington posted matching 69s at Kingsbarns to sit in the group of five players a shot off the pace.

Harrington was a European vice-captain at the Ryder Cup

Two-time defending champion Tyrrell Hatton recovered from a poor start to join world No 3 Brooks Koepka on two under, with Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood a further stroke back.

