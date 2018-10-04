Spectator hit by shot from Tyrrell Hatton at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
By Associated Press
Last Updated: 04/10/18 4:04pm
A spectator has been struck on the head by a golf ball at the Dunhill Links Championship, less than a week after a similar incident at the Ryder Cup left a woman potentially losing vision in her right eye.
The female spectator was left bleeding from a head wound on Thursday after being hit by a tee shot from Tyrrell Hatton on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses staging the Dunhill Links.
She was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical centre on site.
At the Ryder Cup last week, spectator Corine Remande was struck by a wayward tee shot by Brooks Koepka, who is also playing at the Dunhill Links.
She said she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue organisers.
