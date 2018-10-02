Brooks Koepka 'heartbroken' after hitting Ryder Cup fan with tee shot

Brooks Koepka accidentally hit a fan with a stray tee shot at the Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka says he feels "heartbroken" and "saddened" after accidentally hitting a spectator in the eye with a golf ball at the Ryder Cup.

Koepka, who represented the USA in their 17.5-10.5 defeat to Europe at Le Golf National in France over the weekend, hit a stray shot at the sixth tee that struck Corine Remande in the eye.

Ms Remade has said she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue organisers.

Having initially apologised to Ms Remade on the course, Koepka confirmed he has since been in contact with her again.

"I was deeply hurt and saddened by the tragic accident that occurred when a shot I hit off the 6th tee struck Ms. Remande," he tweeted.

"I spoke to her at the time on the golf course and after now learning her condition is worse than first thought, I have made contact with her/family to offer my sympathy and heartfelt sympathy.

"I am heartbroken by the incident. My thoughts remain with Ms. Remande and her family, and I have asked to be kept informed on her condition."

The R&A have confirmed they are to assess their guidance to golf fans as a result of the incident.