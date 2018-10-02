R&A to assess guidance for golf fans after Ryder Cup spectator 'loses sight in one eye'

The R&A are to assess their guidance to golf fans after a fan at the Ryder Cup claims she lost sight in one eye after being hit by a golf ball, Sky Sports News understands.

Corine Remande, 49, is planning to sue organisers after a tee shot from American Brooks Koepka veered into the crowd and hit her in the right eye.

US Open champion Koepka swiftly apologised to Remande following the incident. However, Remande told AFP on Monday she planned to seek legal action, claiming there was no warning from officials before the ball hurtled into the gallery.

Remande also said as well as a fractured eye socket, she had "an explosion of the eyeball" because of the blow.

Sky Sports News has learned the R&A will evaluate whether any changes need to be made to spectator areas for the 2019 Open Championship.

The R&A, which organises the Open and Senior Open, has told SSN it reviews its spectator advice before every event, and it will carefully plan viewing areas at Royal Portrush to try to maximise spectator safety.

The course in Northern Ireland hasn't hosted the event for 68 years.