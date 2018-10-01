Ryder Cup 2020: Who will captain Team Europe at Whistling Straits?

2:28 Europe captain Thomas Bjorn says leading the team to Ryder Cup victory is the proudest moment of his career. Europe captain Thomas Bjorn says leading the team to Ryder Cup victory is the proudest moment of his career.

Thomas Bjorn guided Europe to a convincing victory at Le Golf National, but who should skipper the side in two years' time?

Bjorn's team regained the trophy in emphatic fashion, registering 7.5 points on the final day to storm to a 17.5-10.5 victory and their sixth consecutive home win.

Europe have won seven of the nine Ryder Cups held this century, with attentions now turning to who will skipper the side on away soil at Whistling Straits in 2020.

Who would you like to see taking charge of the European side in Wisconsin? Look through our list of contenders and vote for your favourite...

Luke Donald

Donald won Europe's opening singles match in the 2012 comeback

The former world No 1 has featured on the winning team in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances, only losing four of his 15 matches along the way.

Donald formed a formidable foursomes partnership with Sergio Garcia, winning two matches together in his debut in 2004, before joining forces again two years later at the K Club.

The Englishman missed 2008 but returned to feature in the next two victorious European teams, winning the opening match of the Sunday singles at the 'Miracle of Medinah'.

Padraig Harrington

Harrington is one of the favourites to be captain in 2020

The three-time major champion has been a vice-captain for the past three Ryder Cups, having made six consecutive appearances as player between 1999 and 2010.

Harrington was one of only three European players to win in the Sunday singles during the "Battle of Brookline", before registering two points at the Belfry in 2002 and only losing one of his five matches two years later.

The Irishman failed to register a victory from nine matches across the 2006 and 2008 contests, but made amends with two wins alongside Ross Fisher at Celtic Manor to help Europe to victory.

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Jimenez wasn't selected as part of the backroom team in 2016 and 2018

Jimenez offers a wealth of experience having played in four European teams, most recently in 2010, as well as acting as a vice-captain to three winning Ryder Cup teams.

The Spaniard assisted his compatriot Seve Ballesteros at Valderrama and made his playing debut two years later, having to play all five sessions as one of seven European rookies at Brookline.

Jimenez posted 3.5 points from 10 matches across 2004, 2008 and 2010, before switching to a non-playing role for Jose Maria Olazabal at Medinah and Paul McGinley at Gleneagles.

Robert Karlsson

Karlsson only lost two of his seven Ryder Cup matches

The 2018 vice-captain has a mixed record from his two Ryder Cup appearances as a player, featuring in Ian Woosnam's side at the K Club before being part of Europe's team that lost at Valhalla.

He joined compatriot Henrik Stenson as one of two rookies in Europe's 2006, where he contributed two halves from the fourballs alongside Paul Casey before losing to Tiger Woods in the singles.

Karlsson was only beaten once from four matches two years later, securing two halves over the first two days and defeating Justin Leonard 5&3 during the final day.

Graeme McDowell

McDowell helped Europe to a 14.5-13.5 win in 2010

McDowell helped Europe to victory in three of his four Ryder Cup appearances, holing the winning putt for Colin Montgomerie's side in 2010, before assisting Bjorn in Paris.

The Northern Irishman impressed on debut with 2.5 points from his four matches at Valhalla, with a win in the Sunday singles two years later securing Europe a narrow 14.5-13.5 victory.

Rory McIlroy partnered his compatriot for the opening match at Medinah, where they claimed a 1up victory, before McDowell won all three of his matches in Europe's win at Gleneagles.

Ian Poulter

Poulter impressed on his Ryder Cup return at Le Golf National

Poulter is regarded as one of the finest Ryder Cup players in history since he made the first of six appearances in 2004, finishing top scorer in the losing side of 2008 and registering 2.5 points in Colin Montgomerie's winning team of 2010.

The Englishman ignited Europe's "Miracle of Medinah" in 2012, birdieing the final five holes to earn a priceless fourballs victory with Rory McIlroy late on day two before his fourth point of the week when he beat Webb Simpson in Sunday's singles.

Poulter halved two of his three matches at Gleneagles two years later and was forced to watch from the sidelines as a vice-captain to Darren Clarke at Hazeltine in 2016, but returned as a player to register two points and help Europe to victory.

Lee Westwood

Westwood (right) has played in 10 Ryder Cup teams

One of Europe's all-time highest scorers had a non-playing role in Paris, having featured in every tournament since partnering Sir Nick Faldo in 1997.

The Englishman won three matches alongside Sergio Garcia in 2002 and finished unbeaten in the next two European victories, before registering 2.5 points from Europe's narrow win in 2010.

Westwood beat Matt Kuchar in the Sunday singles at Medinah and won both foursomes matches with Jamie Donaldson in Europe's Gleneagles win in 2014, although he lost all three matches as captain's pick two years ago.