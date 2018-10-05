Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell Hatton one off lead
Tommy Fleetwood three strokes back; world No 3 Brooks Koepka in the group on two under
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 05/10/18 5:40pm
Tyrrell Hatton remains in the hunt for a third consecutive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title after moving within a shot of the halfway lead.
Hatton carded a bogey-free 66 in calm conditions at Carnoustie to move into the group of four players tied-second, one back from leaders Lucas Bjerregaard and Andrea Pavan.
Bjerregaard carded seven birdies in his blemish-free 65 at Kingsbarns - one of three courses used - to get to nine under, with Pavan joining him late in the day after a joint-low round-of-the-day 63.
"It has been a good couple of days," Hatton said. "There's still two days to go but I'm looking forward to playing St. Andrews tomorrow. I'll hopefully have a good weekend."
Coming to Scotland off the back off four consecutive top-20s, Bjerregaard birdied two of his three holes on his way to reaching the turn in 33 and picked up further shots at the third and sixth.
The Dane holed a 20-footer at the seventh and nailed a monster putt from the fringe at the par-three next to set the clubhouse target, which Pavan matched after firing six birdies in his second nine.
Hatton mixed four birdies with an eight-foot eagle at the 14th to get to eight under for the tournament, with overnight joint-leader Marcus Fraser and Austria's Matthias Schwab also one off the pace.
Mikko Ilonen and Ashley Chesters share sixth spot, while Tommy Fleetwood lies in the group of four players on six under after firing a five-under 67.
Matt Wallace and Tony Finau are four back alongside Edoardo Molinari - brother of Ryder Cup star Francesco - with Brooks Koepka on two under after bogeying three of the final four holes of his level-par 72.
